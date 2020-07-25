Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.60.

NASDAQ:QRTEA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,427. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $2,884,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

