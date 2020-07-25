Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Redfin from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.19.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 903,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,293. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 2.04. Redfin has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $120,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,356.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,098.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,204 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Redfin by 142.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,130,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,806 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Redfin by 125.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,305,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Redfin by 464.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,594 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in Redfin by 10.4% in the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after acquiring an additional 148,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Redfin by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,351,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after acquiring an additional 111,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

