Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) PT Lowered to $48.00

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REG. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.71.

REG opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at $997,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares in the company, valued at $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $4,889,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 15,700.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

