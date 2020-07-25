Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 3.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,670,000 after acquiring an additional 137,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,663,000 after acquiring an additional 323,016 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,382,000 after acquiring an additional 217,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $324,874,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 729,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $415.27. 424,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,011. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $425.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.44.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

