Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to "Hold"

Jul 25th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SRPT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.65.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.63. 642,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,266. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $175.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,122 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,247 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,477,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 174,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?

Analyst Recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

