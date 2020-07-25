Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,154,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6,354.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,478,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,670 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,903.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 573,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after purchasing an additional 544,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 932,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,030,000 after acquiring an additional 448,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,738,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.13. 305,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,331. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.23. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

