SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of SEAC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that SeaChange International will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Marek Kielczewski sold 13,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $37,168.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 448,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 468.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 493,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 406,358 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 88.9% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 660,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 310,796 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 63.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 563,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 218,636 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 202,557 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.