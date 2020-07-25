Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has $165.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $155.00.

SGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Seattle Genetics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.95.

Seattle Genetics stock traded down $4.09 on Friday, hitting $168.82. 1,013,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,023. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.79 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.27. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $4,984,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,840 shares in the company, valued at $35,855,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 721,041 shares of company stock worth $115,476,023. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 387.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Analyst Recommendations for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit