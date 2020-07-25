Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has $165.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $155.00.

SGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Seattle Genetics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.95.

Seattle Genetics stock traded down $4.09 on Friday, hitting $168.82. 1,013,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,023. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.79 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.27. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $4,984,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,840 shares in the company, valued at $35,855,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 721,041 shares of company stock worth $115,476,023. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 387.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

