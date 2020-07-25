SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,825 shares during the quarter. SEI Investments comprises about 3.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of SEI Investments worth $20,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in SEI Investments by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in SEI Investments by 205.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.79. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

