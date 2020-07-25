SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,206 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $227,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,646,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,891. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.74. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

