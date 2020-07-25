SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 7,694 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 7,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 60,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $70.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,542. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

