SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $687,326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,932,000 after buying an additional 627,213 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 128.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,045,000 after acquiring an additional 605,005 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 33.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,685,000 after acquiring an additional 582,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,788,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,205,000 after acquiring an additional 406,045 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens raised PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

Shares of PNC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.84. 1,983,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,527. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

