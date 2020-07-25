SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,475 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 90,275 shares during the period.

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $2.97 on Friday, hitting $105.75. 1,496,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,082. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $110.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. Odeon Capital Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,495,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,271.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

