SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,405 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 183.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,733,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.70. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.68.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

