SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.6% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 191,329 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 72,561 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 427,247 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.1% in the second quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 858 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $98.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,534,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,464. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $101.98. The firm has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,448 shares of company stock worth $10,724,030 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Argus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

