SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSE:NEA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,547. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

