SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $863,079,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230,902 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,407 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,520,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.92. 7,352,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,999,184. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.