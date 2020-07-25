SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.6% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 49,817,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,322,476. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

