SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $411,000 Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,412,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

