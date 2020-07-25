SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $501,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,093,652,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,480,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,010,572,000 after acquiring an additional 503,122 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,264,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,579,651,000 after acquiring an additional 83,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.00. 17,169,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,703,500. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.54. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $151.85 and a 12 month high of $268.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

