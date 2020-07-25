SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $184.63. The stock had a trading volume of 833,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,700. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.52.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.