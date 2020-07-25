SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.3% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 405.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,618,000 after acquiring an additional 124,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $187.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.62 and a 200 day moving average of $177.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

