SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,541,000 after buying an additional 2,029,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,665,000 after buying an additional 1,711,080 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,035,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.08. 19,780,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,171,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

