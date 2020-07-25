SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 79.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Teradyne by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,344,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $311,000.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $83.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,751. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.60. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TER shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

