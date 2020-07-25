SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Slack by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Slack by 30.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WORK stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,081,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,336,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.78. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $82,716.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 257,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,810.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 28,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $746,472.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,190.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,306,110 shares of company stock valued at $76,163,001. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Slack in a research report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Slack to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.

Slack Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack (NYSE:WORK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit