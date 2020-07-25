SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Slack by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Slack by 30.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Slack alerts:

WORK stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,081,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,336,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.78. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $82,716.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 257,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,810.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 28,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $746,472.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,190.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,306,110 shares of company stock valued at $76,163,001. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Slack in a research report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Slack to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.

Slack Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.