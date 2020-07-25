SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,511.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,031. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,586.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,032.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,463.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,372.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,594.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

