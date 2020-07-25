SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 232 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.88. 358,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,223. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.09. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

