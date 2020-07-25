SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.04. 584,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,839. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Several analysts have commented on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra decreased their target price on Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

