SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,862,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,662,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,975. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

