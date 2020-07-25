SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $765,116,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $546,892,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,174,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815,456 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,739 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.46. 6,293,882 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.10.

