Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 361,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,755,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 83,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,901. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit