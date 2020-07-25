Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.70-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. Silgan also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLGN. ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $176,415.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,644 shares of company stock valued at $590,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

