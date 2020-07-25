Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its third quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.85-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. Silgan also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.70-2.85 EPS.
Silgan stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65. Silgan has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.
Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.
In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $176,415.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $84,315.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,644 shares of company stock worth $590,731 in the last ninety days. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Silgan Company Profile
Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.
