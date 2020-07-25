Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.92.

SWKS traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,013,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.42. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In related news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $2,924,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,835. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $5,046,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $411,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

