Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Piper Sandler

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.92.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.61. 3,013,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,316. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.28 and its 200-day moving average is $111.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total value of $1,579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,117,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,330,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,548,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.