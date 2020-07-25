Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.92.

Shares of SWKS traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.61. 3,013,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,316. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.42. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $2,924,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,835 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

