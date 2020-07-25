SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Acquired by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,987,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 732,997 shares during the quarter. SLM accounts for 2.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $13,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in SLM by 1,828.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,844,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,717. SLM Corp has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $348.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.93 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.79.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

