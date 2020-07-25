Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNAP. Cowen increased their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, March 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.55.

SNAP opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,683 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $209,607.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,481,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,751,774.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 91,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $1,607,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,617,621 shares in the company, valued at $46,227,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,321,742 shares of company stock worth $155,652,902.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 15.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 119,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

