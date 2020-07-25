Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sogou Inc. operates as an online search engine. The Company develops Internet applications such as map, voice search and smart phone assistant as well as web directory and browser. Sogou Inc. is based in China. “

Get Sogou alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sogou from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sogou from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.13.

NYSE SOGO opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.04. Sogou has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $257.28 million during the quarter. Sogou had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sogou will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sogou by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sogou in the 2nd quarter valued at $992,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sogou in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sogou by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 24,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sogou by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sogou (SOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.