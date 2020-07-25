Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.42.

SAVE stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. 12,735,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,611,044. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $138.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 413.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,106.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index

Analyst Recommendations for Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit