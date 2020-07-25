Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,641 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 428,252 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth $205,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 59.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 201,445 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 48.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $104,760.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,924.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 18,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total value of $3,352,032.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,309,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,261 shares of company stock worth $16,136,689 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.71.

SPLK stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.57. 775,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,841. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $213.26. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.23 and its 200-day moving average is $158.73.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

