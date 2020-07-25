Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Synchrony Financial worth $11,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. 7,288,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,983,545. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

