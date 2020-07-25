Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYRS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.29.

SYRS stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 233,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,094. The firm has a market cap of $486.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.15% and a negative net margin of 1,950.42%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 million. Research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $55,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 365,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Alles bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $88,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,648 shares of company stock worth $1,378,193. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

