Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.45-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.58. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.45-10.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on TDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $374.75.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $308.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.62.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.04, for a total transaction of $3,360,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,837,345.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 15,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.56, for a total transaction of $5,093,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 171,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,066,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,316 shares of company stock worth $23,362,292. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.