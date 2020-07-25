Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $800.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by BofA Securities from $500.00 to $800.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $968.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $822.67.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,417.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,182.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $798.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tesla has a one year low of $211.00 and a one year high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total value of $158,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,765.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 10.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $809,915,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.