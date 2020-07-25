Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Reduced by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 20,607 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 133,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $129.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,074,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $137.65. The company has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

