Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.63. 5,074,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,799. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.27 and its 200-day moving average is $119.66. The company has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $137.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

