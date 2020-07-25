Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Upgraded by Charter Equity to Market Outperform

Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.00.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $129.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $137.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.66. The firm has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.4% during the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $16,929,000. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.