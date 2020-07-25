Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $155.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.36.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $146.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,424. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.04 and a 200 day moving average of $104.07. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $154.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 5,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $614,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,980 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,161. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,400 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $113,249,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $46,581,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,635,000 after acquiring an additional 425,641 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

