Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,424. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $154.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,881,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,980 shares of company stock worth $28,363,161 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

